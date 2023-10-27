Bigg Boss 17: Real reason behind Ankita Lokhande's mood swings, frustration revealed

Ankita Lokhande has participated in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain. The actress has been dealing with a lot of emotional ups and downs. Here's why...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Ankita's mania

The actress is a TOP TV star and surely a TRP fetcher for the makers. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita's emotional state 

The actress is currently facing a tough time inside the house. On numerous occasions, she has complained to Vicky Jain about feeling alone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita-Vicky's differences 

Ankita cannot put a finger on why she is feeling lonely inside the house despite bonding with everyone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita-Vicky's fight

And the actress and her businessman husband have been fighting with each other over the same. After every fight, we have seen Ankita crying her heart out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New Phase  

As per the astrology report, Ankita is going to have a huge shift in her life as she has entered a period of new beginnings. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New Period 

It is said that between 19 December 2022 to 19 December 2023, Ankita Lokhande will have opportunities for fresh starts and personal growth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Caution for Ankita 

During this phase, the actress will experience frustration and restlessness. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confidence to go down 

Astrological prediction states that the actress will feel compelled to chase various goals and ambitions which will in turn lead to fluctuations in her confidence levels. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emotionally taxing phase 

During this phase, Ankita will be at constant unease and her urge to strive will affect her emotionally and mentally. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Caution about relationships

The astrological prediction by Shaiena Seth also states that she may go through a turbulent phase with respect to her personal relationships. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Advice for Ankita 

The actress will need to have open and clear communication in her relationships so that it is not affected by the transition phase. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Health advisory 

The stress and emotional ups and downs during this time can impact Ankita's overall well-being.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What to do? 

Ankita will have to practice a lot of self-care and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Final note 

Ankita should focus on her well-being as it will be key to making the most of the opportunities, reveals Astrologer and vastu consultant Shaiena Seth. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Wednesday and other top 9 most watched web series on Netflix

 

 Find Out More