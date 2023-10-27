Bigg Boss 17: Real reason behind Ankita Lokhande's mood swings, frustration revealed

Ankita Lokhande has participated in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain. The actress has been dealing with a lot of emotional ups and downs. Here's why...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
The actress is a TOP TV star and surely a TRP fetcher for the makers.
The actress is currently facing a tough time inside the house. On numerous occasions, she has complained to Vicky Jain about feeling alone.
Ankita cannot put a finger on why she is feeling lonely inside the house despite bonding with everyone.
And the actress and her businessman husband have been fighting with each other over the same. After every fight, we have seen Ankita crying her heart out.
As per the astrology report, Ankita is going to have a huge shift in her life as she has entered a period of new beginnings.
It is said that between 19 December 2022 to 19 December 2023, Ankita Lokhande will have opportunities for fresh starts and personal growth.
During this phase, the actress will experience frustration and restlessness.
Astrological prediction states that the actress will feel compelled to chase various goals and ambitions which will in turn lead to fluctuations in her confidence levels.
During this phase, Ankita will be at constant unease and her urge to strive will affect her emotionally and mentally.
The astrological prediction by Shaiena Seth also states that she may go through a turbulent phase with respect to her personal relationships.
The actress will need to have open and clear communication in her relationships so that it is not affected by the transition phase.
The stress and emotional ups and downs during this time can impact Ankita's overall well-being.
Ankita will have to practice a lot of self-care and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Ankita should focus on her well-being as it will be key to making the most of the opportunities, reveals Astrologer and vastu consultant Shaiena Seth.
