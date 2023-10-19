Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan shoots for season's first Weekend Ka Vaar; Top 10 things to expect

Bigg Boss 17: The shooting for the first Weekend Ka Vaar has started in Film City. There are the main points which Salman Khan is going to raise with everyone

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Weekend Ka Vaar

It seems the shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar is happening now with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya to be questioned

Salman Khan is going to ask Isha Malviya about the whole love angle and fights with Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar

It looks the whole WKW will revolve around the antics of Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: AnVi under spotlight

Let us see what kind of questions Salman Khan poses to Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain

BB17: Status of Vicky Bhaiyaa

Salman Khan will ask housemates how Vicky Jain became everyone Vicky Bhaiya

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma

It seems Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma will get some firing from Salman Khan

BB17: Ganapath promotions

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will be in the house to promote Ganapath

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra

Salman Khan might question Mannara Chopra about Munawar Faruqui

BB17: Firoza Khan

It looks like Firoza Khan might get some attention too

Navid Sole

We might see the elimination of Navid Sole as well

