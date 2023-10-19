Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan shoots for season's first Weekend Ka Vaar; Top 10 things to expect

Bigg Boss 17: The shooting for the first Weekend Ka Vaar has started in Film City. There are the main points which Salman Khan is going to raise with everyoneSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
It seems the shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar is happening now with Salman Khan
Salman Khan is going to ask Isha Malviya about the whole love angle and fights with Mannara Chopra
It looks the whole WKW will revolve around the antics of Abhishek Kumar
Let us see what kind of questions Salman Khan poses to Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain
Salman Khan will ask housemates how Vicky Jain became everyone Vicky Bhaiya
It seems Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma will get some firing from Salman Khan
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will be in the house to promote Ganapath
Salman Khan might question Mannara Chopra about Munawar Faruqui
It looks like Firoza Khan might get some attention too
We might see the elimination of Navid Sole as well
