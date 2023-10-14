Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show's grand premiere date, time, where to watch and other details

Bigg Boss 17 begins from October 15. Here's when and where you can watch the controversial reality show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

India's most loved show!

Bigg Boss 17 has massive fan following. Every year fans eagerly wait for the show to begin.

When will the show begin?

Bigg Boss 17 is starting from October 15.

First day first show!

The first day first show will begin from 9pm on October 15.

Where to watch?

We can watch the first episode of Bigg Boss 17 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

Bigg Boss 17 promo

The promos of BB 17 released earlier which revealed that the theme this time is Dil, Dum and Dimaag.

Couples and Singles

This year there will be couples Vs singles as per reports. There will be three couples entering the show.

Rumoured contestants

As per reports, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma will be a part of the show.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankita and Vicky will also reportedly be a part of the show.

The host

As per reports, Salman Khan will not be available for the entire season of the show as he will be busy with Tiger 3 and other films.

Are you excited?

It is just one day for the show to begin and we cannot wait for things to unveil soon.

