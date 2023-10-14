Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show's grand premiere date, time, where to watch and other details

Bigg Boss 17 begins from October 15. Here's when and where you can watch the controversial reality show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 has massive fan following. Every year fans eagerly wait for the show to begin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 17 is starting from October 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first day first show will begin from 9pm on October 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We can watch the first episode of Bigg Boss 17 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The promos of BB 17 released earlier which revealed that the theme this time is Dil, Dum and Dimaag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This year there will be couples Vs singles as per reports. There will be three couples entering the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma will be a part of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita and Vicky will also reportedly be a part of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Salman Khan will not be available for the entire season of the show as he will be busy with Tiger 3 and other films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is just one day for the show to begin and we cannot wait for things to unveil soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!