Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's jibe at Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and more highlights ICYMI

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan has returned with yet another season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. Take a look at the highlights if you missed the grand premiere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actress Mannara Chopra was the first contestant of the much-awaited show Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband Vicky Jain and the couple exchanged new vows on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman turning a pandit asked Ankita to promise to nominate Vicky and asked him to iron his wife’s outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui entered the show and Salman Khan playfully teased him for being fond of hirasat mentioning his time spent both in an actual jail and Kangana Ranaut's jailSource: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 1 of the show the superhost already made a big statement for Munawar Faruqui. Salman hopes to see the stand-up comedian on the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale stage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s lead pair entered the show and Salman called Aishwarya Sharma a Bigg Boss material and her husband Neil Bhatt is not compatible for the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It’s Bigg Boss so fights ought to happen and first fight on day 1 was between Udaariyaan ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek expressed his love for Isha while she denied dating him ever and both burst into accusing each other of abusive violence until Salman Khan controlled the matter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were asked to name a boring contestant of the season so far and the former named the standup comedian while he named Neil Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
