Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's jibe at Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and more highlights ICYMI

If you missed the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 here are the highlights

Rupal Purohit

Oct 16, 2023

Bigg Boss 17

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan has returned with yet another season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. Take a look at the highlights if you missed the grand premiere.

First contestant

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actress Mannara Chopra was the first contestant of the much-awaited show Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband Vicky Jain and the couple exchanged new vows on the show.

New vows for the couple

Salman turning a pandit asked Ankita to promise to nominate Vicky and asked him to iron his wife’s outfits.

Salman and Munawar bonds well

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui entered the show and Salman Khan playfully teased him for being fond of hirasat mentioning his time spent both in an actual jail and Kangana Ranaut's jail

Salman hinted at the winner already?

On day 1 of the show the superhost already made a big statement for Munawar Faruqui. Salman hopes to see the stand-up comedian on the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale stage.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s lead pair entered the show and Salman called Aishwarya Sharma a Bigg Boss material and her husband Neil Bhatt is not compatible for the show.

First fight

It’s Bigg Boss so fights ought to happen and first fight on day 1 was between Udaariyaan ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

Salman Khan took matter into his hands

Abhishek expressed his love for Isha while she denied dating him ever and both burst into accusing each other of abusive violence until Salman Khan controlled the matter.

Boring Contestant

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were asked to name a boring contestant of the season so far and the former named the standup comedian while he named Neil Bhatt.

Thanks For Reading!

