Bigg Boss 17: Sheezan Khan, Abhishek Malhan and more celeb contestants on our wishlist for Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon get its winner and we will have Bigg Boss 17 soon. Here's our wishlist of celebrities for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She would be fun to watch in Bigg Boss 17.

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek is doing great in BB OTT 2 and fans definitely want him in Bigg Boss 17.

Avinash Sachdev

Avinash started slow in BB OTT 2 but now he has gained the strength. We would love to see him doing BB 17.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt's dominance would be a treat to watch in Bigg Boss 17 as well.

Fahmaan Khan

After his friend, Sumbul, we would love to see Fahmaan doing the show.

Aishwarya Sharma

We have seen her competitive side in reality shows and hence she would be perfect for Bigg Boss 17.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha has a huge fan following and definitely people hope she would do Bigg Boss 17.

Sheezan Khan

People would love to know the real side of Sheezan Khan through Bigg Boss 17.

Mohsin Khan

Who isn't waiting for him to do a reality show? And what better than Bigg Boss 17?

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

After her TMKOC controversy, people would want to see her doing Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17

So, are you guys excited for Bigg Boss 17?

