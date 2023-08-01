Bigg Boss 17: Sheezan Khan, Abhishek Malhan and more celeb contestants on our wishlist for Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon get its winner and we will have Bigg Boss 17 soon. Here's our wishlist of celebrities for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
Manisha Rani is a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She would be fun to watch in Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek is doing great in BB OTT 2 and fans definitely want him in Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avinash started slow in BB OTT 2 but now he has gained the strength. We would love to see him doing BB 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt's dominance would be a treat to watch in Bigg Boss 17 as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After his friend, Sumbul, we would love to see Fahmaan doing the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have seen her competitive side in reality shows and hence she would be perfect for Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha has a huge fan following and definitely people hope she would do Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People would love to know the real side of Sheezan Khan through Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who isn't waiting for him to do a reality show? And what better than Bigg Boss 17?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After her TMKOC controversy, people would want to see her doing Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So, are you guys excited for Bigg Boss 17?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
