Bigg Boss 17: Sheezan Khan, Munawar Faruqui and more celebs who rejected the show

Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15 and here's a list of celebrities who rejected the show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 promo

Bigg Boss 17 makers have finally released the promo of the show.

The premiere episode!

Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15 and the promo promises some interesting twists. However, everyone is eager to know who will be the contestants. But we have a list of contestants who said a no.

Sheezan Khan

As per reports, Sheezan has rejected Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp winner Munawar was approached for Bigg Boss 17 but he has reportedly rejected it.

Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan has also rejected Bigg Boss 17 offer.

Mohsin Khan

YRKKH star Mohsin Khan has also been approached but he rejected it.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will also not do Bigg Boss 17 again .

Sangita Ghosh

Sangita Ghosh also got the offer but she has reportedly refused.

Zain Imam

Zain Imam has also rejected the Salman Khan show.

Sandiip Sikcand

Sandiip Sikcand was also approached for Bigg Boss 17 but he too has rejected it.

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have done Bigg Boss 9 earlier. But they were called this year as well. However, they have rejected it.

