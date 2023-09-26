Bigg Boss 17: Sheezan Khan, Munawar Faruqui and more celebs who rejected the show

Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15 and here's a list of celebrities who rejected the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 makers have finally released the promo of the show.
Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15 and the promo promises some interesting twists. However, everyone is eager to know who will be the contestants. But we have a list of contestants who said a no.
As per reports, Sheezan has rejected Bigg Boss 17.
Lock Upp winner Munawar was approached for Bigg Boss 17 but he has reportedly rejected it.
Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan has also rejected Bigg Boss 17 offer.
YRKKH star Mohsin Khan has also been approached but he rejected it.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will also not do Bigg Boss 17 again .
Sangita Ghosh also got the offer but she has reportedly refused.
Zain Imam has also rejected the Salman Khan show.
Sandiip Sikcand was also approached for Bigg Boss 17 but he too has rejected it.
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have done Bigg Boss 9 earlier. But they were called this year as well. However, they have rejected it.
