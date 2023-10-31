Bigg Boss 17 star Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's breakup: What had really happened?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss house

Ankita Lokhande has garnered critical attention currently by being a contestant on Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain.

Publicized Relationship and Breakup

The actress has often been in the news for her relationship and break-up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pavitra Rishta: Where Love Blossomed

Ankita and Sushant were paired in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta when they started dating each other and were in a long relationship that when they broke up it left everyone shocked.

Sushant's Ascent in Bollywood

It was rumoured that Sushant broke up because he wanted to make a career in movies and tasted success already.

Clashing Aspirations

Sushant was ambitious about his Bollywood career while Ankita had plans to settle down and start a family.

Ankita breaks silence

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita finally broke the silence about her famous break up with Sushant.

The Overnight breakup

According to Ankita Lokhande, their breakup was not mutual but everything happened overnight.

Shattered Hearts

One night changed her life and she along with her parents were shattered when SSR called it off.

No Flight or Clash

Ankita claims there was no flight or clash that could be a reason for separation.

Sushant's Success and Its Impact

According to Ankita, it was Sushant’s success that was a major reason and people added fuel to it.

Ankita's Support After Sushant's Tragic Passing

When Sushant suddenly passed away Ankita stood to let people know who he really was and supported him.

