Bigg Boss 17 star Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's breakup: What had really happened?

Ankita Lokhande has garnered critical attention currently by being a contestant on Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain.
The actress has often been in the news for her relationship and break-up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Ankita and Sushant were paired in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta when they started dating each other and were in a long relationship that when they broke up it left everyone shocked.
It was rumoured that Sushant broke up because he wanted to make a career in movies and tasted success already.
Sushant was ambitious about his Bollywood career while Ankita had plans to settle down and start a family.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita finally broke the silence about her famous break up with Sushant.
According to Ankita Lokhande, their breakup was not mutual but everything happened overnight.
One night changed her life and she along with her parents were shattered when SSR called it off.
Ankita claims there was no flight or clash that could be a reason for separation.
According to Ankita, it was Sushant's success that was a major reason and people added fuel to it.
When Sushant suddenly passed away Ankita stood to let people know who he really was and supported him.
