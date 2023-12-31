Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan and more: Top contestants who faced Salman Khan's wrath
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023
Salman Khan is the coolest Bigg Boss host but if he gets annoyed, he spares no one.
Ayesha Khan recently faced his wrath as he questioned her entry into Bigg Boss 17 house. He clearly stated that she climbed onto Munawar Faruqui's fame to get limelight.
Ayesha Khan cried so hard that she fainted inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.
Doctor was called and Salman Khan entered the house to check on Ayesha Khan.
Earlier, it was Bigg Boss 17 contestant Khanzaadi who made Salman Khan furious. He slammed her for prolonging a fight.
Anurag Dhobal also left Salman Khan furious when he complained about the host talking about his Bro Sena.
Back in Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra was the one who faced Salman Khan's temper. During an argument Salman asked Paras to watch his tone.
Salman Khan was pretty furious with Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15 when he broke the bathroom latch whilst Vidhi was still taking bath.
Kushal Tandon had gotten into an argument of sorts with Salman Khan during Bigg Boss 7. The host gave him a piece of mind.
Zubair Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 11. Salman Khan had a fight with him and called him 'nalla don.'
Priyanka Jagga's argument with Salman Khan was the most iconic one in the history of Bigg Boss. He asked her to leave the house.
Imam Siddiqui showed time up sign to Salman Khan and it did not go down well with the host.
