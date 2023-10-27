Bigg Boss 17 star Munawar Faruqui is 5th pass? Know educational qualifications of top contestants of Salman Khan's show

Here's a look at Bigg Boss 17 contestants and their highest educational qualification.

Nikita Thakkar

Munawar Faruqui

While in a conversation with Khanzaadi and Rinku Dhawan, Munawar revealed that he has studied till 5th standard. He then had to leave school due to family circumstances.

Khanzaadi

Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan revealed that she is 9th pass and she did not finish her 10th.

Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta actress is a graduate. Reportedly, she finished her education in Indore.

Vicky Jain

He reportedly holds an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

Mannara Chopra

As per reports, Mannara pursued BBA degree. She is also a fashion designer.

Aishwarya Sharma

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress is reportedly an Engineer.

Neil Bhatt

As per reports, Neil Bhatt studied law. But his interest in acting drew him to TV industry.

Isha Malviya

The actress reportedly completed her graduation from Contai Model Institution.

Abhishek Kumar

The angry man of Bigg Boss 17 house reportedly studied Chemical Engineering.

Sana Raees Khan

She is a lawyer by profession. Reportedly, she received her LL.M degree and then law degree from University of Mumbai.

Jigna Vora

A former journalist, Jigna Vora holds a Diploma in Mass Communications from K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management.

Rinku Dhawan

The TV actress herself revealed on Bigg Boss 17 that she is a graduate.

