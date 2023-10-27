Bigg Boss 17 star Munawar Faruqui is 5th pass? Know educational qualifications of top contestants of Salman Khan's show

Here's a look at Bigg Boss 17 contestants and their highest educational qualification.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
While in a conversation with Khanzaadi and Rinku Dhawan, Munawar revealed that he has studied till 5th standard. He then had to leave school due to family circumstances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan revealed that she is 9th pass and she did not finish her 10th.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pavitra Rishta actress is a graduate. Reportedly, she finished her education in Indore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He reportedly holds an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Mannara pursued BBA degree. She is also a fashion designer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress is reportedly an Engineer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Neil Bhatt studied law. But his interest in acting drew him to TV industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress reportedly completed her graduation from Contai Model Institution.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The angry man of Bigg Boss 17 house reportedly studied Chemical Engineering.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a lawyer by profession. Reportedly, she received her LL.M degree and then law degree from University of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A former journalist, Jigna Vora holds a Diploma in Mass Communications from K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The TV actress herself revealed on Bigg Boss 17 that she is a graduate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!