Bigg Boss 17 stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and more BORING contestants of Salman Khan show

These Bigg Boss contestants couldn't contribute much to the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are currently a part of Bigg Boss 17 and netizens are finding them to be pretty boring. They are also being called 'insecure'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was a part of Bigg Boss 16 and she was often picked up for not having her own identity on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Touqeer Khan was in Bigg Boss 16 and part of mandali. But she did not do much to impress the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He may have won Bigg Boss 16 but he was often termed as boring as he only talked about leaving the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another contestant of Bigg Boss 16 who was termed as boring by the viewers was Ankit Gupta. He was known for sleeping the most during the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was a part of Bigg Boss 14. His gyaan sessions were termed 'boring'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simba Nagpal was barely seen in Bigg Boss 15. He rarely got into arguments except one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her Bigg Boss 15 journey wasn't impressive either. In fact, Simba Nagpal had termed her 'boring'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raqesh Bapat was a part of Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. However, he could not impress the audience much.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was a part of Bigg Boss 14 but his journey wasn't very long.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was a part of Bigg Boss season 3 but he stayed away from fights and controversies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He entered the Bigg Boss 5 house with a bang but he couldn't do much.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!