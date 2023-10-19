Bigg Boss 17 stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and more BORING contestants of Salman Khan show

These Bigg Boss contestants couldn't contribute much to the show.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are currently a part of Bigg Boss 17 and netizens are finding them to be pretty boring. They are also being called 'insecure'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was a part of Bigg Boss 16 and she was often picked up for not having her own identity on the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan was in Bigg Boss 16 and part of mandali. But she did not do much to impress the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan

He may have won Bigg Boss 16 but he was often termed as boring as he only talked about leaving the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankit Gupta

Another contestant of Bigg Boss 16 who was termed as boring by the viewers was Ankit Gupta. He was known for sleeping the most during the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhinav Shukla

He was a part of Bigg Boss 14. His gyaan sessions were termed 'boring'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal was barely seen in Bigg Boss 15. He rarely got into arguments except one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Donal Bisht

Her Bigg Boss 15 journey wasn't impressive either. In fact, Simba Nagpal had termed her 'boring'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat was a part of Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. However, he could not impress the audience much.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaan Kumar Sanu

He was a part of Bigg Boss 14 but his journey wasn't very long.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ismail Darbar

He was a part of Bigg Boss season 3 but he stayed away from fights and controversies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakti Kapoor

He entered the Bigg Boss 5 house with a bang but he couldn't do much.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean CEO-employee romances on OTT platforms Netflix, Prime Video and more that are full of swoon-worthy moments

 

 Find Out More