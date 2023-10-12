Bigg Boss 17 Tentative Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra and more

Bigg Boss 17 Tentative Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and other names who have said an yes to the show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain

The Pavitra Rishta actress and her businessman husband are reportedly on board

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma

It is being said that the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple also said an yes

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya

Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya is also rumoured to be a confirmed name

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar

Isha Malviya's BFF has also agreed to come on board

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui

The winner of Lock Upp apparently gave his nod at the end minute

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal

Known as UK07 Rider, Anurag Dobhal is a motorcycle traveller and vlogger

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra is the face from cinema on this season of BB as per sources

Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vohra

Rumours suggest that even Jigna Vohra, the lady behind Netflix's Scoop is there on the show

Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa

Known as Tehelka Prank, Sunny Aaryaa, a YouTuber has said yes as per reports

Manasvi Mamgai in Bigg Boss 17

A known face in the world of modelling, Manasvi Mamgai is also one of the rumoured contestants

Bigg Boss 17: Rishi Dhawan

It is being rumoured that cricketer Rishi Dhawan is also coming

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan

Salman Khan has shot for the premiere in a crimson red jacket and black pants. He looks great

