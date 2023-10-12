Bigg Boss 17 Tentative Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra and more

Bigg Boss 17 Tentative Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and other names who have said an yes to the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
The Pavitra Rishta actress and her businessman husband are reportedly on boardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being said that the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple also said an yesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya is also rumoured to be a confirmed nameSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Malviya's BFF has also agreed to come on boardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The winner of Lock Upp apparently gave his nod at the end minuteSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Known as UK07 Rider, Anurag Dobhal is a motorcycle traveller and vloggerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannara Chopra is the face from cinema on this season of BB as per sourcesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours suggest that even Jigna Vohra, the lady behind Netflix's Scoop is there on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Known as Tehelka Prank, Sunny Aaryaa, a YouTuber has said yes as per reportsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A known face in the world of modelling, Manasvi Mamgai is also one of the rumoured contestantsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being rumoured that cricketer Rishi Dhawan is also comingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has shot for the premiere in a crimson red jacket and black pants. He looks greatSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!