Bigg Boss 17: Sorry fans, these celebs will NOT be part of Salman Khan's show this season

As we all wait for Bigg Boss 17, here is a list of celebrities who have already rejected the show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 is all set!

It is just 11 days left for Bigg Boss 17 to begin. The show has been the most awaited one right now.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

A lot has been said about the contestants of the show. However, here are a few who have already rejected the show.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh recently confirmed that she is not doing Bigg Boss 17.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka also recently shared that she is not doing the show.

Alice Kaushik

Alice was supposed to enter with BF Kanwar Dhillon but she has reportedly opted out.

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh also went on to confirm that she will not be doing Bigg Boss 17.

Saba Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim recently confirmed that she is not going to do Bigg Boss 17.

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon also took to her Instagram stories and confirmed she is not a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Sheezan Khan

In an recent interview, Sheezan Khan confirmed that he is not doing Bigg Boss 17.

Twinkle Arora

Twinkle Arora also clarified that she will not be participating in Bigg Boss 17.

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena's wife recently confirmed that he is not doing Bigg Boss 17 but he was approached for the show.

