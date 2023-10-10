Bigg Boss 17: These Youtubers to be contestants on Salman Khan show?

Exciting TV Show Bigg Boss is back with a new season and these YouTubers are likely to be participants

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Bigg Boss 17

The highly popular reality TV show Bigg Boss is returning with its 17th season.

Grand Launch

After successful 16 seasons Bigg Boss 17 is set for its grand launch.

Premiere

The Salman Khan’s show will air on Colors TV from 14th October 2023.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Ahead of its premiere, several popular names are surfacing for the probability of being contestants.

Youtubers in Bigg Boss 17

Apart from TV celebrities YouTubers and social media influencers will also be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Youtuber contestants

New season comes with new interesting candidates and here are some possibilities for Youtubers.

Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal famous by username UK 07 Rider is likely to be a contestant of Bigg Boss 17.

Kirti Mehra

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s ex-girlfriend and youtuber Kirti Mehra is likely to participate in Bigg Boss 17.

Armaan Malik and Payal Malik

Youtuber Armaan Malik may enter the show with his wife Payal Malik.

Samrat Gaur

Another Youtuber in the Bigg Boss 17 contestants list is Samrat Gaur.

