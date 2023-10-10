Bigg Boss 17: These Youtubers to be contestants on Salman Khan show?

Exciting TV Show Bigg Boss is back with a new season and these YouTubers are likely to be participantsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
The highly popular reality TV show Bigg Boss is returning with its 17th season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After successful 16 seasons Bigg Boss 17 is set for its grand launch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Salman Khan’s show will air on Colors TV from 14th October 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahead of its premiere, several popular names are surfacing for the probability of being contestants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from TV celebrities YouTubers and social media influencers will also be a part of Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
New season comes with new interesting candidates and here are some possibilities for Youtubers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Dobhal famous by username UK 07 Rider is likely to be a contestant of Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s ex-girlfriend and youtuber Kirti Mehra is likely to participate in Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Youtuber Armaan Malik may enter the show with his wife Payal Malik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Youtuber in the Bigg Boss 17 contestants list is Samrat Gaur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!