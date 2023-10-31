Bigg Boss 17: Times when Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain laid bare their relationship issues
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Ankita Lokhande entered Bigg Boss house thinking she had her biggest supporter, Vicky Jain in the house. But she doesn't feel it. Ankita has been feeling lonely.
Vicky Jain has been clueless about the reason behind Ankita's state of mind. He has been trying to find a way but to no avail.
Ankita has highlighted to Vicky that people less than their age have been trying to teach them about relationships. She told him that she wants Vicky to be her strength but she is getting weaker.
Vicky swapped duties on his own without informing Ankita. The actress was super angry at him because they had decided to do Garden duty together.
Vicky has been spending time with everyone inside the house. Ankita had a nasty fight with Khanzaadi and she distanced herself. Vicky reprimanded her to which Ankita claimed it was all piling up in her.
When Ankita spotted Vicky feeding papaya to Khanzaadi and Soniya, she asked him to set boundaries as she is not doing the same with other guys.
Due to constant demands of Ankita, Vicky has been growing frustrated. He asked her once and for all whether he is her Ghulam. He said that being married doesn't mean he will be behind her all the time.
Vicky lashed out at Ankita for her behaviour. She slammed her for screaming, making faces and disrespecting him all the time. He asked her to not talk to him at all.
Vicky also brought up the rough patch in Ankita's life in a conversation. Ankita complained about the topic being brought up again.
Ankita complained about Vicky going ahead while she is not being happy. She expressed her concern about him being there for her to which Vicky lost his cool and said, 'This is our last conversation, main yahan naak katane nahi aaya hoon simple'
Tired of Ankita making faces again, Vicky blasted her saying, "Main tere se kya manga hai, zindagi mein tu kuch de toh payi nahi. Peace of mind diya kar mujhe at least."
They both had a conversation on the same in which Vicky called Ankita dumb and said that he felt ashamed of her.
Ankita reprimanded him and asked him to not call her dumb on national television but the arguments continued.
Ankita bared her heart saying that she feels she doesn't have anyone here with whom she can share anything. Even if she does everyone misunderstands her. She
