Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 contestants who impressed all on day 1

Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma and more on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Biggg Boss 17 begins

Last evening was the premiere night of Bigg Boss 17. Salman Khan's reality show started with a bang.

No of contestants

17 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. Here's a look at top contestants who made a mark on day 1.

Munawar Faruqui

Currently, he is at the top spot. He trended on social media post his entry as fans loved the real and entertaining side of his when he entered the house.

Aishwarya Sharma

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 star Aishwarya Sharma also managed to impress all with the way she spoke with Salman Khan. Fans also liked how she kept her opinion while choosing the room.

Ankita Lokhande

She is the celebrated diva of the house. Her fans are simply happy that she is back on TV.

Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain impressed all with his entertainment quotient. He seems to be fun and chill.

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar got into a fight with his ex Isha Malviya while on stage. That's entertainment for many.

Isha Malviya

The same goes for Isha Malviya. Their fighting isn't going to stop anytime soon it seems.

Mannara Chopra

She is already in the news because of her connection with Munawar Faruqui. She even called him boring.

Soniya Bansal

She appeared quite confident about her game and fans liked it very much.

Navid Sole

His bindass attitude got him a lot of brownie points. He managed to create a little buzz on day 1.

Arun Srikanth

He is from the gaming community. His language grabbed attention.

