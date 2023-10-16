Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 contestants who impressed all on day 1

Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma and more on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
Last evening was the premiere night of Bigg Boss 17. Salman Khan's reality show started with a bang.
17 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. Here's a look at top contestants who made a mark on day 1.
Currently, he is at the top spot. He trended on social media post his entry as fans loved the real and entertaining side of his when he entered the house.
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 star Aishwarya Sharma also managed to impress all with the way she spoke with Salman Khan. Fans also liked how she kept her opinion while choosing the room.
She is the celebrated diva of the house. Her fans are simply happy that she is back on TV.
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain impressed all with his entertainment quotient. He seems to be fun and chill.
Abhishek Kumar got into a fight with his ex Isha Malviya while on stage. That's entertainment for many.
The same goes for Isha Malviya. Their fighting isn't going to stop anytime soon it seems.
She is already in the news because of her connection with Munawar Faruqui. She even called him boring.
She appeared quite confident about her game and fans liked it very much.
His bindass attitude got him a lot of brownie points. He managed to create a little buzz on day 1.
He is from the gaming community. His language grabbed attention.
