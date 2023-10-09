Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 cricketers whose presence on Salman Khan's show would make the TRPs skyrocket

Bigg Boss 17 x World Cup 2023: Here is a list of top Indian and foreign players from the ongoing tournament whom we feel will do wonders on Salman Khan's reality showSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
As Bigg Boss 17 starts shortly, let us take a look at some cricket players from World Cup 2023 whom we feel are a perfect fitSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Competitive AF, Virat Kohli has the unfiltered personality that the show needsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Desis love David Warner, the Aussie plays hard and knows how to give it backSource: Bollywoodlife.com
If you have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on BB, social media will be a mayhem 24x7Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a style bhai, competitive and can spice up proceedingsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He might be a young man, but Naveen Ul Haq is a fighter and plays hardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can imagine the level of intensity with which tasks will be done in the houseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bangladesh loves Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, and their cricket captain would be a worthy competitorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Even Mushfiqur Rahim could join the captain, together they can pose a tough fightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We need some eye candy and the media round will be wild with Shubman in the house!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Women will love to see this handsome Aussie bloke on the screens every nightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He can be one of the commentators in the secret roomSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Just imagine Gautam Gambhir being with Shoaib Akhtar in the secret roomSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!