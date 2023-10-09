Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 cricketers whose presence on Salman Khan's show would make the TRPs skyrocket

Bigg Boss 17 x World Cup 2023: Here is a list of top Indian and foreign players from the ongoing tournament whom we feel will do wonders on Salman Khan's reality show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's Dream 11

As Bigg Boss 17 starts shortly, let us take a look at some cricket players from World Cup 2023 whom we feel are a perfect fit

Bigg Boss 17: Virat Kohli

Competitive AF, Virat Kohli has the unfiltered personality that the show needs

Bigg Boss 17: David Warner

Desis love David Warner, the Aussie plays hard and knows how to give it back

Bigg Boss 17: Rohit Sharma

If you have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on BB, social media will be a mayhem 24x7

Bigg Boss 17: Hardik Pandya

He is a style bhai, competitive and can spice up proceedings

Bigg Boss 17: Naveen Ul Haq

He might be a young man, but Naveen Ul Haq is a fighter and plays hard

Bigg Boss 17: Jonny Bairstow

You can imagine the level of intensity with which tasks will be done in the house

Bigg Boss 17: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh loves Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, and their cricket captain would be a worthy competitor

Bigg Boss 17: Mushfiqur Rahim

Even Mushfiqur Rahim could join the captain, together they can pose a tough fight

Bigg Boss 17: Shubman Gill

We need some eye candy and the media round will be wild with Shubman in the house!

Bigg Boss 17: Pat Cummins

Women will love to see this handsome Aussie bloke on the screens every night

Bigg Boss 17: Shoaib Akhtar

He can be one of the commentators in the secret room

Bigg Boss 17: Gautam Gambhir

Just imagine Gautam Gambhir being with Shoaib Akhtar in the secret room

