Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 facts about Sana Raees Khan, the lawyer of Aryan Khan and Indrani Mukerjea

Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 facts about Sana Raees Khan, the lawyer who represented Avni Sahu in the Aryan Khan drug case, and Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan

One of the contestants is Sana Raees Khan who is a high profile lawyer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan details

She is from Mumbai and practises from the Fort area of Mumbai

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Big Case

She was one of the lawyers on the Sheena Bora Murder Case

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Indrani Mukerjea lawyer

She managed to get bail for Indrani Mukerjea after six years

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Aryan Khan case

She managed to get bail for Avin Sahu who was one of the people arrested

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: No mention

She did not take the name of Aryan Khan inside the house

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Lawyer fee

Sana Raees Khan charges lakhs for one appearance in Court

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BB17: Travel freak

Sana Khan is fond of travelling as it is seen on her Instagram

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean crime dramas dubbed in Hindi on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More