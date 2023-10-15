Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 facts about Sana Raees Khan, the lawyer of Aryan Khan and Indrani Mukerjea

Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 facts about Sana Raees Khan, the lawyer who represented Avni Sahu in the Aryan Khan drug case, and Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder caseSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
One of the contestants is Sana Raees Khan who is a high profile lawyer
She is from Mumbai and practises from the Fort area of Mumbai
She was one of the lawyers on the Sheena Bora Murder Case
She managed to get bail for Indrani Mukerjea after six years
She managed to get bail for Avin Sahu who was one of the people arrested
She did not take the name of Aryan Khan inside the house
Sana Raees Khan charges lakhs for one appearance in Court
Sana Khan is fond of travelling as it is seen on her Instagram
