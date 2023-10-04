Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 reasons Salman Khan show makers swear by 'couple' formula

Bigg Boss 17: From SidNaaz to TejRan and RubiNav, the past few seasons of Salman Khan's show has been all about couples. Here is why makers are so keen on themSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
After the success of BB 13 with multiple couples, makers have now roped in existing couples for the show
There is no denying that couples on a reality show bring in extra tadka
Arjun Bijlani joked that Bigg Boss is now a marriage bureau
If a couple clicks on with the public like SidNaaz or AsiManshi, the hype becomes crazy
There is no denying that couples bring in more spice and voyueristic content
We know how Ishaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer's alleged kiss went viral
The pan fight of Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli was shocking
In Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's case, their personal life became national news
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's equation changed from friendship to love inside the house
SidNaaz remains by far the most popular of the all the jodis till date
