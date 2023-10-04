Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 reasons Salman Khan show makers swear by 'couple' formula

Bigg Boss 17: From SidNaaz to TejRan and RubiNav, the past few seasons of Salman Khan's show has been all about couples. Here is why makers are so keen on them

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Couple show

After the success of BB 13 with multiple couples, makers have now roped in existing couples for the show

Bigg Boss17: Interesting dynamic

There is no denying that couples on a reality show bring in extra tadka

Bigg Boss a marriage bureau

Arjun Bijlani joked that Bigg Boss is now a marriage bureau

Fan mania

If a couple clicks on with the public like SidNaaz or AsiManshi, the hype becomes crazy

Bold content for Bigg Boss

There is no denying that couples bring in more spice and voyueristic content

Candid moments

We know how Ishaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer's alleged kiss went viral

Fights bring in eyeballs

The pan fight of Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli was shocking

Personal issues

In Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's case, their personal life became national news

Love revelation

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's equation changed from friendship to love inside the house

Most popular

SidNaaz remains by far the most popular of the all the jodis till date

