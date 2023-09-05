Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 reasons why big TV celebs are not attracted to Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 reasons why we hear that many top TV celebs are rejecting Salman Khan's show though it is offered to them multiple times

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Bigg 17: Top stars avoid Salman Khan's show

Of late, we have read how big TV stars have said no to Bigg Boss 17

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Winget

It is said that makers ask her every year, and she says no.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi has also reportedly refused Bigg Boss 17

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani said Bigg Boss was more like a marriage bureau for couples nowadays

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Shukla

He was truly the OG amongst all TV stars. People know it is impossible to recreate his aura and game.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan

Channel focusing on new audience as we saw with MC Stan's win

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish Yadav

The huge votes for Elvish Yadav also proves strength of new audience

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Sadly, being popular in Bigg Boss 17 does not always guarantee big projects

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stressful experience

We saw how grueling it was for a top actress like Sumbul Touqeer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Acting first

Some like Fahmaan Khan would act in fiction shows than take up Bigg Boss

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Your fave

Is there any top TV star you really want on Salman Khan's show?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Lalit Modi finds love in Ujjwala Raut after split with Sushmita Sen? 10 pics of the supermodel that scream hawtt!

 

 Find Out More