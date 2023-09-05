Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 reasons why big TV celebs are not attracted to Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 reasons why we hear that many top TV celebs are rejecting Salman Khan's show though it is offered to them multiple timesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Of late, we have read how big TV stars have said no to Bigg Boss 17Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that makers ask her every year, and she says no.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi has also reportedly refused Bigg Boss 17Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Bijlani said Bigg Boss was more like a marriage bureau for couples nowadaysSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He was truly the OG amongst all TV stars. People know it is impossible to recreate his aura and game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Channel focusing on new audience as we saw with MC Stan's winSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The huge votes for Elvish Yadav also proves strength of new audienceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sadly, being popular in Bigg Boss 17 does not always guarantee big projectsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We saw how grueling it was for a top actress like Sumbul TouqeerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Some like Fahmaan Khan would act in fiction shows than take up Bigg BossSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Is there any top TV star you really want on Salman Khan's show?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!