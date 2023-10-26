Bigg Boss 17: Top 9 reasons why Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi is slowly winning over neutral audiences

Bigg Boss 17: In the past few days, Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi has proved herself to be an active member of the house. Viewers have noticed it as well

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi

One of the contestants who has emerged as the dark horse is Khan Zaadi aka Firoza Khan

BB17: Rapper wins heart

KhanZaadi's rap inside the house was loved outside for its bars and flows

Bigg Boss 17: Better friend

Many feel that Munawar Faruqui and she should be BFFs instead of Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17: Active lady

Many feel that Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui and she are the most active people

Bigg Boss 17: Clever lady

We have seen that KhanZaadi knows how to instigate people to fight

BB17: Sense and sensibility

Last night, KhanZaadi tried to explain the reality to Mannara Chopra about Bacchi comment

Bigg Boss 17: Real talent

Some people feel her rap is better than shayari of Munawar Faruqui

BB17: Independent mind

Firoza Khan has a mind of her own, and her actions reflect the same

Bigg Boss 17: Mature outlook

She was smart enough to tell Mannara Chopra to not comment on Ankita Lokhande's profession

