Bigg Boss 17: Top 9 reasons why Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi is slowly winning over neutral audiences

Bigg Boss 17: In the past few days, Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi has proved herself to be an active member of the house. Viewers have noticed it as wellSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
One of the contestants who has emerged as the dark horse is Khan Zaadi aka Firoza KhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
KhanZaadi's rap inside the house was loved outside for its bars and flowsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Many feel that Munawar Faruqui and she should be BFFs instead of Mannara ChopraSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Many feel that Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui and she are the most active peopleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We have seen that KhanZaadi knows how to instigate people to fightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Last night, KhanZaadi tried to explain the reality to Mannara Chopra about Bacchi commentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Some people feel her rap is better than shayari of Munawar FaruquiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Firoza Khan has a mind of her own, and her actions reflect the sameSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She was smart enough to tell Mannara Chopra to not comment on Ankita Lokhande's professionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!