Bigg Boss 17: TV couples who are a perfect fit for Salman Khan show

As the controversial show's theme is couples vs. singles here are TV couples who would be ideal for Bigg Boss 17.

Rupal Purohit

Bigg Boss 17

After successful 16 seasons, the makers are returning with Bigg Boss 17 and the concept is couples vs. single.

TV couples

Here are a few TV couples who can be perfect to be a part of the show.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka and Vivek make a perfect pair and together they will rock the show.

Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma

They are a hit couple on TV now and their presence in Bigg Boss 17 may bring good TRP.

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Banerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee may together add entertainment to the show.

Sanaya Irani - Mohit

Both have been away from TV and their participation in Bigg Boss will increase the excitement.

Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain

Both will bring their social media love to TV and their fans will support them in the show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee - Shahnawaz Sheikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and Season 14. If she comes again with her husband Shahnawaz Sheikh, makers will benefit.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra

Both are reported to dating each other and if they come together the season may get exciting.

Kashmera Shah - Krushna Abhishek

If this couple comes as a contestant on Salman Khan's show, then it will be a lot of fun.

Kanwar Dhillon - Alice Kaushik

Reportedly, the makers of Bigg Boss have approached the Pandya Store fame.

