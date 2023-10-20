Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain giving TV stars and YouTubers a run for their money on the show? Netizens hail him as finalist

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain proving to be the real dark horse of the show? Netizens believe he is a potential finalist beating host of TV stars and YouTubers

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain stands out

Neutral audience is loving Vicky Jain on the show

Bigg Boss 17: Out of syllabus

People are loving how he has overtaken TV actors and YouTubers

BB17: Real mastermind

It is evident that he has a game plan in his mind

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens upset

People cannot understand why Bigg Boss is hell bent on ruining his game

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita a liability?

Many feel that Vicky Jain would have done better if he was alone without baggage

Bigg Boss 17: Solo player

Fans have noticed how he has let Ankita Lokhande handle most of her fights alone

BB17: Team Vicky Jain

We can see that Isha Malviya and some others look upto him

Bigg Boss 17: Fans assembling

Various GCs are being formed for Vicky Jain on social media

BB17: Finalist Vicky

People believe that he has full potential to be in top five

