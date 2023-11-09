Bigg Boss 17 week three TRP the BEST in last five seasons? Top 10 contestants who grabbed eyeballs

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 TRP

Salman Khan's show has been best TRP for week 3 beating past four seasons

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar has been one of the biggest TRP drivers of the season

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui

The winner of Lock Upp has brought with him his loyal fan base

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra's cute and chalak side has spiced up the house

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BB17: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai

The couple are now heavily invested in the game and fighting daily with other housemates

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain

Vicky Jain urf Vicky Bhaiyaa is one of the masterminds of the house

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande

Even as a solo player Ankita Lokhande is shining on the show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: KhanZaadi

Rapper Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi came out of syllabus and shocked people

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya with her love triangle has brought audiences to the show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BB17: Arun Mashetty

The gamer from Hyderabad has his own loyal fan following

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel

Samarth Jurel aka Chintu has also impressed audiences

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BB17: Sana Raees Khan

Sana Raees Khan is also proving to be an impressive contestant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shocking truth about Raj Kundra's life in jail revealed in UT 69

 

 Find Out More