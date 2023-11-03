Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Samarth Jurel and more

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan exposes the fact that Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt spoke outside. The superstar also tells Isha Malviya that her love triangle is looking foolish

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan will be there tomorrow on Weekend Ka Vaar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BB17: Salman schools Vicky Jain

Salman Khan will school Vicky Jain for discussing the game before entering the house with Neil Bhatt

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel gets earful

The superstar host will bash Samarth Jurel for agreeing to do the show in the Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar mess

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan

Fans want Sana Raees Khan to stay longer on the show. She is nominated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai

The beauty queen is also nominated for elimination

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey

It looks like the gamer from Hyderabad Arun Mashettey is safe this week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya

Salman Khan will tell Isha Malviya that her personal life has become a joke on TV

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BB17: KhanZaadi matter

Let us see if he addresses the fight of Mannara Chopra and KhanZaadi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra

Fans want Salman Khan to school Mannara Chopra for abusing KhanZaadi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BB17: Neil Bhatt

It looks like Salman Khan has some words for Neil Bhatt as well

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bhumi Pednekar gives netizens a WTF moment as she steps out in a tight spandex dress; gets compared to Urfi Javed

 

 Find Out More