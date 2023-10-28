Bigg Boss 17: What to expect with wild card Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai's entry on the show

Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai are soon going to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as wildcard contestants. Here's what can happen after their entry...

Shivani Pawaskar

Oct 28, 2023

Manasvi Mamgai 

Manasvi Mamgai is the second wildcard. She is a model, an actor and a winner of Miss India (2010).  

Samarth Jurel 

First wildcard Samarth is known for shows such as Maitree and Udaariyaan. He is dating Isha Malviya, it seems. 

Isha’s expose

Well, after Samarth's entry, Isha's game plan will be exposed. Has she been lying all this time? Is she dating Samarth? 

Samarth – Isha clash

A showdown is going to happen tonight between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Samarth will confront Isha about their relationship. 

Samarth – Abhishek clash

We would also get to see what kind of relationship or equation Samarth and Abhishek share.  

Abhishek’s breakdown

Abhishek is head over heels in love with Isha and they have been bonding inside the house. They met after about 2 years. He brokedown upon seeing Samarth.

Isha – Abhishek clash

Abhishek might confront Isha at some point about the whole scenario. 

Salman’s expose

Does Isha and Abhishek know about Samarth's entry beforehand? Will Salman expose their big drama? 

Tough fight to housemates 

Samarth and Manasvi both look ready to battle it out for the win. They both can give tough fights to the housemates.  

Ego clashes

Ego clashes already exist inside the house. It is likely to increase after wildcards' entries. 

Style queen

Manasvi Mamgai is a model and she is quite bold and gorgeous. Bigg Boss will see some major fashion goals. 

Solo player

Both Samarth and Manasvi look eager to showcase their individuality. They could go solo and prove a threat to other housemates.

Oomph factor

Manasvi Mamgai would raise the temperatures with her entry. 

