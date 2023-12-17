Bigg Boss 17 wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan is quite a hottie; all you need to know about Munawar Faruqui's alleged ex
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Munawar Faruqui's alleged ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan is entering Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant.
Ayesha Khan has accused Munawar Faruqui of two timing her with another woman.
In the Bigg Boss 17 promo, we saw that she wants an apology from Munawar Faruqui.
Well, Ayesha Khan is quite a hottie, we must say. Before her entry into Bigg Boss 17 house, here's all you need to know about her.
She is a model and a social media influencer. The lady enjoys a fan following of 2.1 million followers on Instagram.
Ayesha Khan has appeared in a few music videos.
