Bigg Boss 17 Winner: A look at the past champions and the prize money they earned 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024

As per reports, Bigg Boss 17 winner might take home Rs 30 to 40 lakh as the prize money. Let's meet the past winners and their prize money. 

Rahul Roy won Bigg Boss 1 and was awarded Rs 1 crore. 

Ashutosh Kaushik won Bigg Boss 2 and also took home Rs 1 crore as the prize money. 

Vindu Dara Singh, Bigg Boss 3 winner, also won Rs 1 crore as the prize money. 

Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss 4. She won Rs 1 crore in prize. 

Juhi Parmar won season 5. It was the last time this season that the prize money was about Rs 1 crore. 

Urvashi Dholakia took home Rs 50 lakh after winning the sixth season. 

Gauahar is the season 7 winner. She was also given Rs 50 lakh as prize money. 

Gautam Gulati took home Rs 50 lakh after winning Bigg Boss 8.

Prince Narula won season 9 and Rs 50 lakh. 

Manveer Gurjar took home Rs 50 lakh after his Bigg Boss 10 win. 

Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss 11. She got a prize money of Rs 44 lakh.

Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss 12. The prize money involved was Rs 30 lakh. The lowest in history. 

Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13 and a prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Rubina Dilaik took home Rs 36 lakh as the prize money after her Bigg Boss 14 win.

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 and Rs 40 lakh prize money. 

MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16. He took home Rs 31.8 lakh. 

