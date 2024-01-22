Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and more - Who has the strongest social media game among finalists?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande has reached the Bigg Boss 17 finale. She was in danger zone last week but got saved by the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a very strong social media game. He has around 4.6 million followers on Instagram as we write this. Even on Twitter, she often trends thanks to her supporters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, husband Vicky Jain has an Instagram account that goes by the name of Vikas Jain. It has around 186K followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Jain often trends of social media for his fights with wife Ankita Lokhande.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar Faruqui is among the strongest players of Bigg Boss 17. He has 10.5 million followers on Instagram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has a great fan following on Twitter. He often trends as people root for him to become the winner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannara Chopra's journey has been a rollercoaster ride in Bigg Boss 17. But she successfully managed to make it to the finale.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Instagram, Mannara Chopra has around 2.7 million followers. On Twitter, she trends as supporters come out in her defence when she gets into fights.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Kumar is almost on par with Mannara Chopra when it comes to social media followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Instagram, the angry man of Bigg Boss 17 has around 2.9 million followers as we write this.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arun Srikanth Mashettey is among the top 6 of Bigg Boss 17. In terms of social media game, he has around 1 million followers on Instagram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among all, Arun Mahashetty trends less often on Twitter. Will he win the trophy?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Know what name Sita, mother Kaushalya and others gave Lord Ram
Find Out More