Bigg Boss 17 winner: Are these celebs the Top 2?
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17 is coming to an end soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan will bid adieu to his hosting duties for a while and give us a winner of the Bigg Boss season 17. Let's meet the most popular contestants so far.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At number 5 is Mannara Chopra, as per Ormax. The actress has been winning hearts with her real bubbly personality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Mannara is also very fierce which makes her a strong contender for the trophy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At number 4 is Vicky Jain. The businessman joined Ankita as a contestant. He won hearts and had his ups and downs too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky's personality has been called out a lot of times.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Kumar has climbed the charts and how. He is placed 3rd this week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek's real personality except his aggression has found the audience's vote.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At second place is Ankita Lokhande. The actress has had her share of ups and downs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita too dominated the second spot on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar has been on top of Ormax's most popular contestants throughout the season. Is he one of the top 2?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar Faruqui is leading the list. So, will Ankita join Munawar in the Top 2? Will the Finale be between Ankita and Munawar?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 K-dramas about unrequited love on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Find Out More