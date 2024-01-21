Bigg Boss 17 winner: Are these celebs the Top 2?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17 is coming to an end soon. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan will bid adieu to his hosting duties for a while and give us a winner of the Bigg Boss season 17. Let's meet the most popular contestants so far. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At number 5 is Mannara Chopra, as per Ormax. The actress has been winning hearts with her real bubbly personality. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, Mannara is also very fierce which makes her a strong contender for the trophy. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At number 4 is Vicky Jain. The businessman joined Ankita as a contestant. He won hearts and had his ups and downs too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky's personality has been called out a lot of times. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Kumar has climbed the charts and how. He is placed 3rd this week. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek's real personality except his aggression has found the audience's vote. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At second place is Ankita Lokhande. The actress has had her share of ups and downs.    

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita too dominated the second spot on the list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar has been on top of Ormax's most popular contestants throughout the season. Is he one of the top 2? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar Faruqui is leading the list. So, will Ankita join Munawar in the Top 2? Will the Finale be between Ankita and Munawar? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 K-dramas about unrequited love on Netflix, Viki and other OTT

 

 Find Out More