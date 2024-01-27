Bigg Boss 17 winner: Fans pick their favourite and it's not Ankita Lokhande
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Bigg Boss 17 finale is just two days away. Among the top five are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty.
Ahead of the finale, BollywoodLife conducted a poll asking who will be Bigg Boss 17 winner between Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek and Ankita? Munawar Faruqui emerged as the clear winner.
The stand-up comedian received 68.2 percent votes. He is leagues ahead of his competitors and holds high chances to win.
The second spot has been secured by Mannara Chopra. Fans feel that she has the potential to be the Bigg Boss 17 winner.
Mannara Chopra has had quite an eventful journey in Bigg Boss 17 house as she has had fights with almost everyone.
Ankita Lokhande stood third. She got 7.1 percent votes. The game has changed now as Vicky Jain has been eliminated from the show.
Ankita Lokhande's fights with husband Vicky Jain remained to be the major highlight of her Bigg Boss 17 journey.
The last on the list is Abhishek Kumar. He's got around 5.5 percent of votes.
Abhishek Kumar's Bigg Boss 17 journey was all about him being an angry man. His equation with Isha Malviya witnessed many highs and lows.
Here's a look at the poll conducted to know about the potential winner of Bigg Boss 17.
Arun Mahashetty has also reached the finale. Whether he'll win or not is yet to be known.
Bigg Boss 17 finale will take place on January 28. The grand finale is expected to begin at 6 pm.
