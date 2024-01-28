Bigg Boss 17 winner, grand finale: Here's when, where, how to watch LIVE
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
The much-awaited day for the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is here.
Today, 28th January will be the day that the winners of the competition are announced.
Hosted by Salman Khan, the Grand Finale episode is expected to start at 6 PM while the winner will only be announced by midnight.
Regarding where to watch it, the finale can be watched on the Television channel, Colours. The digital mode would be through JioCinema.
The show that started with a total of 21 contestants now only includes 5 who will be contesting to be the winner.
Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty are the finalists of the show.
The voting lines are open to vote for your favourite final contender till 12 PM Sunday.
Reportedly, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui are leading the title race as of now with the most votes.
Mannara and Ankita are also in tight competition for the 3rd spot.
Many believe that Munawar Faruqui is the favourite to clinch the title today but there is only one way to find out who will win Bigg Boss 17.
