Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui has support from THESE top celebs
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Munawar Faruqui has reached Bigg Boss 17 finale and he has a strong support from his industry friends who are rooting for his win.
Rapper Badshah has made an appeal to his fans to vote for Munawar Faruqui as he wants him to win.
Likewise, Rapper Raftaar too took to his social media and shared a video appealing all to make Munawar Faruqui the winner of Bigg Boss 17.
Karan Kundrra has entered the Bigg Boss 17 house to show his support to Munawar Faruqui. He will share an emotional moment as Munawar will break down.
MC Stan has been making constant appeals on his Instagram account stating that he wants Munawar to win the show. Last season was won by MC Stan.
Prince Narula has been following Munawar's Bigg Boss journey and also expressed his displeasure when makers involved Munawar's his personal life.
Faisal Khan aka Mr Faisu has made a vote appeal on behalf of Munawar Faruqui. He enjoys a crazy fandom too.
Suyyash Rai recently shared a video on social media stating that it is time to handover the trophy to the Dongri boy aka Munawar Faruqui.
Karanvir Bohra had taken a strong stand when Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17. He showcased support to Munawar Faruqui.
Rapper and songwriter Talha Anjum has made a vote appeal for Munawar Faruqui. The video has gone viral on social media.
Apart from celebs, Munawar Faruqui has great support from fans. He is constantly trending on social media as fans want him to win.
Bigg Boss 17 finale will take place on January 28.
