Bigg Boss 17 winner: Nazila Sitaishi refuses to speak about Munawar Faruqui after big fiasco
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Nazila Sitaishi looked pretty in a chocolate brown satin dress. The influencer was all smiles for the media.
Due to her history with Munawar Faruqui, Nazila was asked about his stint in Bigg Boss 17.
The paps asked Nazila what she had to say about Munawar Faruqui and whether she is supporting Munawar for a Bigg Boss 17 win.
Nazila kept smiling and did not really respond to the questions.
However, Nazila was pestered and eventually, she did react to the questions.
Nazila refused to comment saying that whatever she had to say, she has said it in her post. She asked them to check it out.
Munawar claimed that he was in a relationship with Nazila when he and Nazila had already broken up.
Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and exposed Munawar and claimed that he cheated on her and had two timed several women at a time.
Nazila's name has been dragged several times.
At first, Munawar apologized and accepted his mistake. Later, he claimed that Nazila asked him to send his son to boarding school and would blackmail him.
Nazila denied the allegations. She slammed Ayesha Khan and Munawar and said that she's being betrayed by both sides.
Without taking Ayesha's name, Nazila slammed her saying she shared some personal things with someone during her vulnerable state.
She did not like the fact that it has been discussed on national television. And if she wanted those things to come out, she would have participated in the show or entered the house herself.
Nazila said that she has many things to say about Munawar but would refrain from speaking in his absence.
