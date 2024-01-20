Bigg Boss 17 winner: Not Ankita Lokhande or Vicky Jain, THIS contestant is winning hearts; to join Munawar Faruqui in Top 2?
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17 will have its finale in a week. Everyone is going gaga over the Top 3 and naming their favourites.
Munawar Faruqui is leading the list. With more than 2 million mentions on X (formerly Twitter), his popularity is unprecedented.
Munawar has been in the news for his relationship expose in Bigg Boss.
Munawar had to face a trial on national television which many found uncalled for. As of now, he is leading the list everywhere.
At number 2 is a dark horse, Abhishek Kumar. The Udaariyaan actor in the last couple of weeks has won a lot of hearts. He was mentioned 1 million times.
Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel poked Abhishek to no end which resulted in nasty fights. Some are rooting for Abhishek for the win.
However, some feel he does not deserve to win because of violence.
Mannara Chopra is at number 3. In the last couple of days, she has been winning hearts by the way she has handled Isha and Ankita.
Mannara was also mentioned 1 million times in the past week.
Ankita Lokhande is at number 4 with 626.7K mentions. Her fight with Vicky and Mannara brought her game down.
Vicky Jain is in fifth place. He was mentioned 286.5K times on X.
Will Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain manage to buck up their game?
