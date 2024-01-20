Bigg Boss 17 winner: Not Ankita Lokhande or Vicky Jain, THIS contestant is winning hearts; to join Munawar Faruqui in Top 2? 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17 will have its finale in a week. Everyone is going gaga over the Top 3 and naming their favourites. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar Faruqui is leading the list. With more than 2 million mentions on X (formerly Twitter), his popularity is unprecedented. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar has been in the news for his relationship expose in Bigg Boss. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar had to face a trial on national television which many found uncalled for. As of now, he is leading the list everywhere. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At number 2 is a dark horse, Abhishek Kumar. The Udaariyaan actor in the last couple of weeks has won a lot of hearts. He was mentioned 1 million times. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel poked Abhishek to no end which resulted in nasty fights. Some are rooting for Abhishek for the win. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, some feel he does not deserve to win because of violence.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mannara Chopra is at number 3. In the last couple of days, she has been winning hearts by the way she has handled Isha and Ankita. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mannara was also mentioned 1 million times in the past week. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita Lokhande is at number 4 with 626.7K mentions. Her fight with Vicky and Mannara brought her game down. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Jain is in fifth place. He was mentioned 286.5K times on X. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain manage to buck up their game?  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 romantic Korean dramas to get addicted to on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More