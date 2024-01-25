Bigg Boss 17 winner: Top reasons why THESE contestants deserve to win this season
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Salman Khan hosted the last-ever Weekend Ka Vaar last weekend. He will now directly host Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale.
It is said to be about 6 hours long. As per the promo, Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale will go on from 6 pm to 12 pm.
Let's find out who deserves to win this season of Bigg Boss 17...
Munawar Faruqui faced everything inside the house, character assassination to allegations and all. It was not a part of the game though.
Munawar might have been distracted inside the house for a while but he still had his game on point. Hence he deserves to win.
Ankita Lokhande has been the most real contestant inside the house, emotional and everything. She fought hard as well.
Ankita Lokhande can be a Bigg Boss 17 winner for being her real self inside the house. She didn't mind being most vulnerable too.
Abhishek Kumar got lost at first when Isha Malviya entered the show. He started bonding with Isha who backstabbed him after Samarth entered the house.
Abhishek Kumar deserves to win Bigg Boss 17 because he has emerged as one strong contestant having faced a lot of bullying inside the house.
Arun Mashettey entertained everyone inside the house of Bigg Boss 17 with his one-liners and jokes.
However, he also lost his cool at times. He played the game which was for his benefit. And for that he deserves to win.
Mannara Chopra has been real inside the house as well. The actress has bonded with almost everyone and she fought with all of them as well.
Mannara entertained everyone with her cute antics too. She deserves to win because she brought a vibe inside the house.
