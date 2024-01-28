Bigg Boss 17 winner: Will Ankita Lokhande become the 10th woman to win the show?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
The winner of the "Bigg Boss 17" trophy would be determined after a lengthy 15-week competition amongst Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey.
Each finalist has experienced numerous highs and lows in their own spectacular journey.
And with their supporters supporting them, it will be interesting to watch who Salman Khan ultimately declares the winner.
Ankita Lokhande and her spouse Vicky Jain appeared to be the "power couple" once they entered the reality show.
However, after just a few days of the game, people realized that things aren't always perfect in relationships.
Ankita has been receiving a lot of support from her followers, including a number of TV celebrities. Rashmika Desai, one of Ankita's close friends, is one such supporter.
Ankita's devoted followers agree with her assertion that she gave the game her all.
With an enormous following, many anticipate that a woman will win the prize once more this time and they want it to be her.
