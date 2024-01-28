Bigg Boss 17 winner: Will Munawar Faruqi join THESE male celebs who have won hearts and reality shows?
Vridhi Soodhan
Jan 28, 2024
Among the top 5 we have the stand up comedian, Munawar Faruqi who is definitely a strong contestant.
He has been gaining a lot of support, not only from his fans but also from many TV celebs.
Actors like Karanvir Bohra, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula are rooting for him to win and singers like Badshah and Raftaar are also showing their support to Munawar.
Fans are predicting that this time Munawar will take the trophy home, just like other male winners of the previous seasons.
Some of them who took the trophy home are Rahul Roy, Ashutosh Kaushik, Vindu Dara Singh, Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, Manveer Gurjar and Sidharth Shukla.
Last year’s winner of the Bigg Boss season was the very famous rapper MC Stan.
Despite having more bad days than good ones during his career, the stand-up comedian has managed to connect with his audience.
Munawar's supporters are waiting for him to win because it looks like he is now leading the race for the trophy.
