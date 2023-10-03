Bigg Boss 17: YRKKH leap, Anupamaa tragedy, Cricket world cup and more things that can affect TRPs of Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15. However, the show's TRPs might get affected due to these big reasons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15. The show's promo released a few days back and fans are all excited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the promos of the show, we see the Dil, Dimaag and Dum concept. Bigg Boss will be a different game for each contestant this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, a video went viral where we got to see the making of Bigg Boss 17 house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 17 was postponed as Cricket world cup was starting and the makers did not wish to compromise with the TRPs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, the threat for the TRPs of Bigg Boss 17 is still there!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cricket World Cup is still going to be there post Bigg Boss begins . Team India does have matches lined up post October 15 as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular show and as per reports, the show will be taking a generation leap soon. There is a lot of hype about it since a long time and the show is getting good TRP ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa is also in the news. After the Samar's death promo and #MaAn separation promo, it is being said that the show will take a leap. Well, who doesn't want to know about Anuj and Anupamaa's future?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Idol 14 is also starting soon and the show also has a massive fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With all these factors it will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss 17's TRPs will survive or not. This also depends on the contestants who might make the show interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
