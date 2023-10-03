Bigg Boss 17: YRKKH leap, Anupamaa tragedy, Cricket world cup and more things that can affect TRPs of Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15. However, the show's TRPs might get affected due to these big reasons.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 is all set!

Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15. The show's promo released a few days back and fans are all excited.

The promos!

In the promos of the show, we see the Dil, Dimaag and Dum concept. Bigg Boss will be a different game for each contestant this year.

The viral house pictures

Recently, a video went viral where we got to see the making of Bigg Boss 17 house.

TRPs of the show!

Bigg Boss 17 was postponed as Cricket world cup was starting and the makers did not wish to compromise with the TRPs.

Threats for the TRPs!

However, the threat for the TRPs of Bigg Boss 17 is still there!

Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup is still going to be there post Bigg Boss begins . Team India does have matches lined up post October 15 as well.

YRKKH leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular show and as per reports, the show will be taking a generation leap soon. There is a lot of hype about it since a long time and the show is getting good TRP ratings.

Anupamaa twists

Anupamaa is also in the news. After the Samar's death promo and #MaAn separation promo, it is being said that the show will take a leap. Well, who doesn't want to know about Anuj and Anupamaa's future?

Indian Idol 14

Indian Idol 14 is also starting soon and the show also has a massive fan following.

Will Bigg Boss 17 survive this TRP race?

With all these factors it will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss 17's TRPs will survive or not. This also depends on the contestants who might make the show interesting.

