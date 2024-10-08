Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami's top 10 trendy fashion looks that broke the internet
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 08, 2024
Actor Shehzada Dhami played the role of Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Shehzada Dhami is often tagged as the perfect gentleman and he will make you fall in love with him.
Well, the actor is surely blessed with good looks and slays in style.
Shehzada Dhami knows how to turn heads with his charming aura and bang on personality.
The actor impresses fans with his fashion statements and killer looks.
Shehzada Dhami's pictures gives us all reasons to drool over his toned body.
Well, his shirtless pictures will take away your breath for sure.
The star manages to turns on the heat with his perfectly toned body and six pack abs.
His oh-so-hot pictures are a treat to all his female fans.
The handsome hunk of TV is a fitness freak and his smoking hot pictures will make you go weak in the knees.
Thanks For Reading!
