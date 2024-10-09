Bigg Boss 18 contestants' education qualification will leave you shell-shocked

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2024

Alice Kaushik graduated from Delhi University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avinash Mishra completed his school from Chattisgarh and is a graduate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eisha Singh did her schooling from Shree Bhavan's Bharti Public School in Bhopal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehzada Dhami has completed his graduation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chahat Pandey completed the 10th standard from Adarsh School in Jabalpur Naka and did her 12th from JPB school, both in Damoh district.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Veer Mehra did graduation in Advertising & Sales Promotion from Delhi College of Arts & Commerce (Delhi University).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Arfeen Khan completed her college education in London, England.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Muskan Bamne pursued a diploma in dance from Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nyra Banerjee completed her education at Canossa Convent High School in Mumbai and did Bachelor of Legal Science and a Bachelor of Legislative Law (B.L.S., LLB) from SVKM's Pravin Gandhi College of Law.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shirodkar is a graduate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Know more about Anupamaa's new cast

 

 Find Out More