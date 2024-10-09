Bigg Boss 18 contestants' education qualification will leave you shell-shocked
Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2024
Alice Kaushik graduated from Delhi University.
Avinash Mishra completed his school from Chattisgarh and is a graduate.
Eisha Singh did her schooling from Shree Bhavan's Bharti Public School in Bhopal.
Shehzada Dhami has completed his graduation.
Chahat Pandey completed the 10th standard from Adarsh School in Jabalpur Naka and did her 12th from JPB school, both in Damoh district.
Karan Veer Mehra did graduation in Advertising & Sales Promotion from Delhi College of Arts & Commerce (Delhi University).
Sara Arfeen Khan completed her college education in London, England.
Muskan Bamne pursued a diploma in dance from Mumbai.
Nyra Banerjee completed her education at Canossa Convent High School in Mumbai and did Bachelor of Legal Science and a Bachelor of Legislative Law (B.L.S., LLB) from SVKM's Pravin Gandhi College of Law.