Bigg Boss 18 contestants educational qualifications: Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and others

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2024

Digvijay Singh Rathee completed his schooling at RIMT World School in Chandigarh. He pursued a Bachelor's in Computer Applications from Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kashish Kapoor completed her schooling at Millia Convent English School and Bright Career School in Purnia

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivian Dsena studied at Lokmanya Tilak High School in Mumbai. He pursued engineering and also cleared the Madhya Pradesh State-Level Engineering Entrance Exam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eisha Singh completed her schooling from Shree Bhavan's Bharti Public School in Bhopal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Arfeen Khan completed her college education in London, England.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chum Darang's educational qualifications are not widely documented. But, she gained recognition with beauty pageants and various projects in industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Veer Mehra did graduation in Advertising & Sales Promotion from Delhi College of Arts & Commerce (Delhi University).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shirodkar is a graduate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avinash Mishra who is seen securing his spot in Ticket To Finale ranks on the ninth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chahat Pandey completed schooling from Adarsh School in Jabalpur Naka and did her 12th from JPB school, both in Damoh district.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Loved All We Imagine As Light? 9 movies that prove women telling women’s stories always weave magic

 

 Find Out More