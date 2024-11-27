Bigg Boss 18 contestants educational qualifications: Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and others
Janhvi Sharma
| Nov 27, 2024
Digvijay Singh Rathee completed his schooling at RIMT World School in Chandigarh. He pursued a Bachelor's in Computer Applications from Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College.
Kashish Kapoor completed her schooling at Millia Convent English School and Bright Career School in Purnia
Vivian Dsena studied at Lokmanya Tilak High School in Mumbai. He pursued engineering and also cleared the Madhya Pradesh State-Level Engineering Entrance Exam.
Eisha Singh completed her schooling from Shree Bhavan's Bharti Public School in Bhopal.
Sara Arfeen Khan completed her college education in London, England.
Chum Darang's educational qualifications are not widely documented. But, she gained recognition with beauty pageants and various projects in industry.
Karan Veer Mehra did graduation in Advertising & Sales Promotion from Delhi College of Arts & Commerce (Delhi University).
Shilpa Shirodkar is a graduate.
Avinash Mishra who is seen securing his spot in Ticket To Finale ranks on the ninth spot.
Chahat Pandey completed schooling from Adarsh School in Jabalpur Naka and did her 12th from JPB school, both in Damoh district.
