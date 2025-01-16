Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra grab top spots in the most talked about TV celebs list
Janhvi Sharma
| Jan 16, 2025
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena tops the most talked about TV celebs list.
Karan Veer Mehra who is one of the top 6 finalists in Bigg Boss 18 ranks in second spot.
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who has impressed all with her acting skills is in third spot.
Actress Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranks on the fourth spot.
On the fifth spot is actress Bhavika Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Bigg Boss 18 former contestant Chaahat Pandey who got eliminated from the show is on the sixth spot.
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra ranks in the seventh spot.
Eisha Singh, who is Bigg Boss 18's top 6 finalist is on the eighth spot.
Actress Ayesha Singh from Mannat is on the ninth spot.
Actor Rohit Purohit aka Armaan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the tenth spot.
