Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra grab top spots in the most talked about TV celebs list

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2025

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena tops the most talked about TV celebs list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Veer Mehra who is one of the top 6 finalists in Bigg Boss 18 ranks in second spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who has impressed all with her acting skills is in third spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actress Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranks on the fourth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the fifth spot is actress Bhavika Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 18 former contestant Chaahat Pandey who got eliminated from the show is on the sixth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra ranks in the seventh spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eisha Singh, who is Bigg Boss 18's top 6 finalist is on the eighth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actress Ayesha Singh from Mannat is on the ninth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actor Rohit Purohit aka Armaan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the tenth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Saif Ali Khan stabbed 6 times after intruder broke into his and Kareena's Bandra home; here's what exactly happened

 

 Find Out More