Bigg Boss 18: Dil, Dimag, Dum, Double Trouble and more; best to worst themes ranked

Bigg Boss 18 will reportedly begin from October. As per reports, the concept would be around past, present and future. Salman Khan has shot for the promo a few days ago. Before this season begins, a look at the best and worst themes of the show.
Bigg Boss: Jannat Ka Wow Aur Jahannam Ka Aaw Dekhege Saath Saath was the best concept. Bigg Boss 7 was super entertaining and this heaven, hell theme won hearts.
Bigg Boss 8's airplane theme was also quite interesting. The contestants were made to stay in a plane and that was their house. It was an interesting theme.
Bigg Boss 9 double trouble was also an interesting one. The contestants were tied to each other throughout but later the ties were broken.
Bigg Boss 17 wasn't a big hit but the Dil, Dimaag and Dum concept was amazing. The contestants would have made this one really entertaining but that did not happen much.
Bigg Boss 13 had the malkin concept and they also had the partners concept. However, the makers could not play around the theme much. But anyways it was a hit season and it definitely did not need any concept or theme.
Bigg Boss 14's mentor concept was also interesting. They also had the red zone and the BB Mall and Spa concept. However, the contestants could not make the theme look interesting.
Bigg Boss 10 was the first time when commoners entered the house. It was celebs Vs common people and it was quite interesting. The season also turned out to be a hit.
Bigg Boss 15's jungle theme could not work. The theme was not properly used in the show and hence, it could not work much.
Bigg Boss 11's unique partners Vs singles was a flop theme. Even though there could have been many interesting things but the contestants also turned out to be very boring. The unique jodis also could not do anything great.
