Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much cash will the winner win?
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 19, 2025
Bigg Boss 18 was a good mix of entertainment, drama and conflict between the contestants.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss season 18 is nearing its finale.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The viewers are eagerly waiting to know who'll be crowned as the winner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The top contestants of the season appear to be Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra. They are fighting for the winner spot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Not only fame but there is also a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs and a stunning trophy which will be given to the winner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Last year’s winner, Munawar Faruqui, was awarded ₹50 lakh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati received ₹25 lakh in 2015, which was the lowest prize money ever.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan will be hosting the grand finale.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The winner is decided by the audience through votes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will be aired on Colors TV and can be streamed on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The grand finale is scheduled for January 19, 2025, at 9 PM.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sunny Leone and Prabhudeva's Killer Moves in 'Badass Ravi Kumar's' Latest Song Impress Fans
Find Out More