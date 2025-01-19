Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much cash will the winner win?

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2025

Bigg Boss 18 was a good mix of entertainment, drama and conflict between the contestants.

Bigg Boss season 18 is nearing its finale.

The viewers are eagerly waiting to know who'll be crowned as the winner.

The top contestants of the season appear to be Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra. They are fighting for the winner spot.

Not only fame but there is also a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs and a stunning trophy which will be given to the winner.

Last year’s winner, Munawar Faruqui, was awarded ₹50 lakh.

The Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati received ₹25 lakh in 2015, which was the lowest prize money ever.

Salman Khan will be hosting the grand finale.

The winner is decided by the audience through votes.

The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will be aired on Colors TV and can be streamed on JioCinema.

The grand finale is scheduled for January 19, 2025, at 9 PM.

