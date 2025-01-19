Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Karanveer Mehra To Vivian Dsena; meet Top 6 finalist
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 19, 2025
Bigg Boss is one of the most popular TV reality shows, hosted by superstar Salman Khan and has a massive fan following.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 18 had kept people hooked with twisting plots and drama. The show is nearing its conclusion. Let’s look at the six finalist
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rajat Dalal, a popular influencer made his place among the six finalists because of his strategies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karanveer Mehra won several hearts with his fun personality and loving nature.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eisha Singh made a special place in people’s hearts because of her brilliant strategies and charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avinash Mishra was loved by fans for his powerful personality and fearless approach.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chum Darang won hearts with her caring nature, strategies and kind personality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vivian Dsena is another most adored contestant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Watch this space to know who’ll win Bigg Boss 18.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: From Sidharth Shukla to Shweta Tiwari; top 10 Bigg Boss contestants
Find Out More