Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Karanveer Mehra To Vivian Dsena; meet Top 6 finalist

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2025

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular TV reality shows, hosted by superstar Salman Khan and has a massive fan following.

Bigg Boss 18 had kept people hooked with twisting plots and drama. The show is nearing its conclusion. Let’s look at the six finalist

Rajat Dalal, a popular influencer made his place among the six finalists because of his strategies.

Karanveer Mehra won several hearts with his fun personality and loving nature.

Eisha Singh made a special place in people’s hearts because of her brilliant strategies and charm.

Avinash Mishra was loved by fans for his powerful personality and fearless approach.

Chum Darang won hearts with her caring nature, strategies and kind personality.

Vivian Dsena is another most adored contestant.

Watch this space to know who’ll win Bigg Boss 18.

