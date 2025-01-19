Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: From Sidharth Shukla to Shweta Tiwari; top 10 Bigg Boss contestants
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 19, 2025
Bigg Boss is one of the most popular TV reality shows, hosted by superstar Salman Khan. This reality show has captivated the attention of a massive audience with its twisting plot and drama.
Each year, the show is enhanced with many contestants who try to win over the audience with their unique strategies. Let us take a look on the most popular contestants
Sidharth Shukla is the winner of Bigg Boss 13, one of the most watched seasons. He made his own place with his fiery temper, excellent strategies and strong presence of mind.
Hina Khan is a popular TV actress and was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11. During the whole show, her strategies and excellent timings looted many hearts.
Asim Riaz was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. He with his impressive strategies and fearless thoughts made his special place in the audience's heart.
Shehnaaz Gill was also a part of the most loved Bigg Boss season 13. Her bubbly free-spirited personality and her amazing chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was loved by many.
Shweta Tiwari won several hearts with her calm personality, attractive looks and mature decisions. She was the winner of Bigg Boss season 4.
Shilpa Shinde was the winner of Bigg Boss 11. She won people’s hearts with her funny punchlines and brilliant strategies.
Gauahar Khan is another most popular Bigg Boss contestant who won season 7 and looted many hearts with her charm and strong leadership.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 with her amazing strategies that helped her make a special place in people’s hearts.
Tejasswi Prakash, winner of Bigg Boss 15, won fans with her confidence and mindful strategies.
Gautam Gulati is another fan favorite from Bigg Boss season 8 who won people’s hearts with his charm and personality.
Dolly Bindra, from Bigg Boss season 4 was known for her loud arguments and aggressive behaviour.
