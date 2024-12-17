Karan Veer Mehra's physical transformation from his low phase to his Bigg Boss 18 body is worth the applause
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 17, 2024
Bigg Boss season 18 contestant Karan Veer Mehra has been winning the hearts of fans with his charming personality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan told journalist Saurabh Dwivedi said 'Ek time pe alcoholic ho gaya tha main'.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan showed his vulnerable side again as he spoke about his past relationship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Veer Mehra is a fitness freak and is seen doing gym for 3 hours.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Veer Mehra has a huge fan following on this social media and his perfect toned body will make you skip your heart beat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pictures of Karan Veer Mehra flaunting his abs in this picture will set your hearts racing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Veer Mehra's shirtless snaps will leave you asking for more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He manages to turn on the heat with his perfectly toned body.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Veer Mehra once had a fat belly, but post his accident he won hearts with his strong mental strength.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His pictures will take away your breath for sure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jigra, Indian 2 and more films of 2024 that bombed at the box office
Find Out More