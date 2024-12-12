Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra pushes Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly down in the most talked about actors' list
Sanskruti NemaneSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2024
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Karanveer Mehra is the most talked about TV celeb of the week. He has been ruling hearts with his performance and we recently saw Bigg Boss turning into 'The Karanveer Mehra show'.
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena is on the second spot this week. He is also one of the strongest players of this season.
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is on the third place. She has also been in the news for many reasons.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla is ruling hearts for her phenomenal emotional scenes in the TV serial.
Pranali Rathod has been loved for her performance in Durga. She is doing a fabulous job and hence is fifth in this list.
Another Bigg Boss 18 contestant is in this list. It is Eisha Singh. She also has been one of the strongest players.
Avinash Mishra is also ruling the Bigg Boss 18 house with her game plans.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma is eighth on this list of the most talked about TV actors by Gossips TV.
Shivangi Joshi is also in the list this week. Her web show, Heartbeats is in the news.
The last in this list is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit. He has also impressed everyone this week with his emotional scenes.
