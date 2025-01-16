Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena and other male contestants who proved tears aren't their weakness
Nikita Thakkar
| Jan 16, 2025
The stereotype of 'Boys don't cry' has been broken by these men in Bigg Boss house with host Salman Khan included.
In BB 18, Karan Veer Mehra has showed his emotions on a few occasions. His mother's letter to Shilpa's eviction, he did get teary-eyed and showed his softer side to audience.
Vivian Dsena is among the strongest contestants but when he saw his wife and daughter, he got emotional. He even cried when Shilpa got evicted.
Rajat Dalal had an emotional moment when he lay in his mother's lap and cried about all his troubles.
In Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui did not shy away from showcasing his vulnerable side.
In Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sai Ketan Rao cried as he spoke about the absence of father in his life. He revealed that his father left him in childhood.
In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan got emotional and was in tears when he was missing his family.
Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, cried when Salman Khan gave him a reality check over his behaviour.
In Bigg Boss 18, the mighty Sidharth Shukla too was reduced to tears when he read a letter penned by his mother.
Aly Goni was inconsolable when Jasmin Bhasin's eviction was announced in Bigg Boss 14.
In Bigg Boss 8, Gautam Gulati cried a few times but that made his fans love him more. He won the show.
