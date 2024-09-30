Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma confirmed for the show; Top 8 lesser known facts about her
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 30, 2024
Nia Sharma is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18 that is hosted by Salman Khan.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
She has been a popular face in the TV industry for a while now.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
But did you know that her real name is Neha Sharma? She reportedly changed her name as she thought that Neha was a very common name.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Reportedly, she has done her graduation in Mass Communication from Jagan Institute of Management Studies.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
In one of the interviews with Zoom, Nia Sharma revealed that her father passed away when she was 14-year-old, during her board exams.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
She was raised by her mother whom she considers as her pillar of strength.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Nia now leads a luxurious life. She has expensive cars like Audi Q7, Volvo XC 90, and Audi A4 in her garage.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
She reportedly lives in a 3 BHK-apartment in Mumbai.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
In 2017, Nia Sharma was termed as the second sexiest Asian woman by UK-based daily Eastern Eye.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Nia has earlier been a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Among daily soaps, she is best known for Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Naagin 4 and other shows.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Latest she was seen in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. She had a gala time with Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani and more.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and other Top 8 South Indian movies on social issues to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More