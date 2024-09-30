Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma confirmed for the show; Top 8 lesser known facts about her

Nikita Thakkar | Sep 30, 2024

Nia Sharma is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18 that is hosted by Salman Khan.

She has been a popular face in the TV industry for a while now.

But did you know that her real name is Neha Sharma? She reportedly changed her name as she thought that Neha was a very common name.

Reportedly, she has done her graduation in Mass Communication from Jagan Institute of Management Studies.

In one of the interviews with Zoom, Nia Sharma revealed that her father passed away when she was 14-year-old, during her board exams.

She was raised by her mother whom she considers as her pillar of strength.

Nia now leads a luxurious life. She has expensive cars like Audi Q7, Volvo XC 90, and Audi A4 in her garage.

She reportedly lives in a 3 BHK-apartment in Mumbai.

In 2017, Nia Sharma was termed as the second sexiest Asian woman by UK-based daily Eastern Eye.

Nia has earlier been a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more.

Among daily soaps, she is best known for Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Naagin 4 and other shows.

Latest she was seen in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. She had a gala time with Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani and more.

